Chief Edwin Clark is not one to keep quiet whenever he hears something he is not comfortable with politically

The elder statesman says the decision to build a Naval Base in Kano state is a deliberate act of nepotism

The Ijaw leader noted that so many coastal states in the south-south region do not have Naval Bases in their domains when they need it most

FCT, Abuja - Elder statesman and foremost Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has lambasted the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, over plans by the Nigerian Navy to establish a naval base in Kano state.

In an open letter addressed to the CNS on Monday, September 20, Clark decried the approval of a naval base in Kano, saying the move is one of the nepotistic actions by the Buhari-led administration.

Edwin Clark says the Buhari administration is neck-deep in promoting parochial interests in the country. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Part of the letter published by The Punch newspaper read:

“That a new Naval Base is being built in the middle of the sahel which the entire world knows is presently under threat of fast-spreading desertification is totally ill-conceived and with all due respect, parochial.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“If more Naval bases are to be set up in the country, what has happened to the coastal states of Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta area where much of Nigeria’s shoreline exists and needs to be protected?

“You think because you control the government other Nigerians can be treated with impunity as second-class citizens?

“It is even difficult to decipher and more curious why you intend to crowd the north which is already saturated with heavy military infrastructure, especially in places like Kaduna and Kano states. There must be a limit to nepotism and parochialism.”

Northern ruling class accused of trying to foist Jonathan on Nigerians

Meanwhile, an unnamed All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has claimed that the northern oligarchy wants ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 because the Bayelsa-born politician can only serve four years in power if he returns.

Jonathan, 63, held sway as Nigeria's leader from 2010 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his then-boss, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office.

His words:

“They have perfected arrangements to ensure that one of them becomes Jonathan’s vice preparatory to taking over from him if he finishes his remaining term. This move is purely a northern affair and they are not relenting about it regardless of the effect it will have on the party.”

Baba-Ahmed says the north can retain power in 2023

On his part, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said heaven will not fall if a northerner is elected the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Maintaining that northerners are not second-class citizens, he said the north will not accept to serve as a second fiddle in 2023 when the region has the population to go to clinch the first position.

He made the comment said while delivering a keynote address at an event in Zaria, at the weekend.

Source: Legit