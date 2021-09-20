A sad incident occured in Gombe over the weekend throwing officials of the state government into mourning

A man said to be a staunch supporter of the state governor fell off from a car and died while on a convoy

The incident was said to have shaken the governor as the deceased was one of his vocal supporters in the state

Gombe - A report by The Guardian newspaper indicates that one Ahmad Sagir popularly called Khalifah, a diehard supporter of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa of Gombe state died in a freak accident on Sunday, September 19.

According to the report, Sagir, 30, fell off from a moving vehicle in the governor’s convoy en route Bajoga/Funakaye local government for an official assignment.

These are not the best of times of Governor Inuwa. Photo credit: Gombe state government

Source: Facebook

He was said to have died instantly after suffering from a fractured skull.

Governor Inuwa immediately disengaged the ambulance in his convoy to take Khalifah straight to a hospital but to no avail.

A source quoted in the report said Ahmad died even before he was taken away from the spot.

The funeral prayer for Late Sagir was observed the same day at the Specialist Hospital with Inuwa leading the state delegation.

