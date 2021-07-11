Nigerian youths have been advised by a professional to acquire skills that they can fall back on in the future

The advice was given by Imu Ovaioza Yunusa, the founder of the Ovaioza Skills Acquisition Centre in Abuja

According to her, having hands-on skills will enable the youths to survive on their own especially when paid jobs are not available

FCT, Abuja - A female agroprenuer, Imu Ovaioza Yunusa, has advised Nigerian youths to get skills to provide for themselves financially.

Ovaioza made the comment while speaking to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter at the launch of the Ovaioza Skills Acquisition Centre in Lugbe, Abuja on Saturday, July 10.

According to her, the centre will train young Nigerians on tailoring, photography, videography, hairdressing, barbing, coding, computer programming, pastries, and so many others.

Empowering the youths through OSAC

She stated that the best students after the training will get a scholarship from the centre and equipment will be provided for them to start their own business.

Delivery her speech earlier, Ovaioza said:

“The vision I have for Ovaioza Skills Acquisition Centre, OSAC is more than what we’re starting with today, but this is a great first step, heralding the beginning of a talent-focused institute.

“In the future, we intend to grow into a globally renowned informal institution, providing value and contributing significantly to the lives of not just young Nigerians, but others who will come here to learn, from other countries. Plans are underway to introduce more 21st century adaptable skills.

“We want our students to complete their training, go out there and not just become successful, but become employers of labour with the right skills and the right network to leverage on, for growth.

“We look forward to seeing OSAC alumni creating sustainable businesses everywhere. We want you to not just learn, but to implement all you learn.

“To the students, see this as a training ground for not just the skills you will acquire, but for business sustainability, scaling, and building systems that work. I am actively involved with OSAC, for you to study how I am building so that you can learn how to build too.

“See other students and tutors as an opportunity for you to network for the future. Imagine the type of business partnerships you all can form in the future. As we do our best to make your learning experience seamless, we want you to take it seriously and put in your all. Your future will be grateful for it.”

A beneficiary speaks on OSAC

Speaking to journalists at the launch, one of the beneficiaries of the centre, Amajuru Oritshe who came all the way from Warri, Delta state, said relying on certificates in modern-day Nigeria does not matter anymore.

Her words:

“Salaries these days can't take you home and do much for you. You need to have a skill. The job might come, but the skill is more secured. it is yours and you can use it to create wealth.”

Legit.ng gathered that the over 200 youths will benefit from the pilot phase of the training.

Recall that Ovaioza had earlier advised Nigerian youths on how to venture into the agricultural sector.

Ovaioza who also runs Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business, an agricultural storage company for buying, storage, and resell of surplus grains gave the advice in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Friday, May 21.

According to her, Nigerian youths who want to venture into agriculture should, first of all, interrogate their reasons for venturing into this sector, adding that agriculture is a growing industry, and youths who venture into it have the opportunity to grow with it.

