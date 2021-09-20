The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has developed a regional stabilization and development master plan for the northeast region

The NEDC Act 2017 mandates the commission to develop a master plan that will guide the commission's functions, programmes, projects, and schemes

The NEDC met with representatives of all the state governments in the northeast at a consultative meeting to share the plan with them

At the consultative meeting attended by a Legit.ng reporter, the NEDC unveiled the North East Stabilization and Development Masterplan (NESDMP) to the officials present.

Dr. Kassim Gidado, Lead, Master Segment, had a presentation on the NESDMP, where he highlighted among other things, the vision, mission, and strategies of the master plan.

He said the project was segmented into four phases which are:

1. Recovery and stabilisation phase (2020 - 2022)

2. Renewal phase (2022 - 2024)

3. Expansion phase (2024 - 2026)

4. Sustainable growth phase (2026 - 2030)

Projecting the impact of the masterplan, Dr. Gidado stated that by 2030, there will be no more Internally Displaced Persons in the northeast region.

Shedding more light on the masterplan while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Dr. Gidado said:

“The northeast stabilization is commencing in 2020 and ending in 2030. We are almost set to complete the plan and will be out by January.

“NEDC will implement this plan and there is a need to develop an adequate capacity to actualize the goals. Sequel to this, the plan will be reviewed in 2025 to review towards 2030.

“The objective of this plan is to alleviate poverty and bring about a transformation of the region to bring development. We want it to be at par with other regions by 2030.

“We want a thriving region with productive citizens and to ensure that 70 percent of the citizens are productively engaged in the economic activities of the region.’’

On his part, Yusuf Kachako, Head, Monitoring and Evaluation, NEDC stated that:

“This master plan is meant to make the northeast be at par with other parts of the country.”

Asked if the current security challenges in the region won't affect the implementation of the master plan, he said:

“We have done a lot to boost security in the northeast, we have a good relationship with the military and other security agencies. On our part, we tend to improve civil relationships with them.

“You cannot attribute most of the things happening in terms of security to NEDC. There is nothing we can do to solve this.

“But we can leverage on successes to implement programmes and projects, to sensitise people on the way forward for success and sustainability. We can only support it. We will leverage security on that. We are optimistic that we will carry out the plan.”

