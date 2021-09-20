Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has kept the identity of his son with actress, Rosy Meurer a secret since he was born

In a recent post on Instagram, the father of two proudly showed off his son as his family got featured on a magazine cover

Not stopping there, Churchill also shared an adorable video from the family photoshoot which got people gushing

While things are going south in the love life of actress Tonto Dikeh, her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has got people gushing on social media.

Churchill and his wife Rosy Meurer were dragged for filth on social media after they revealed that they were married and eventually had a son together.

Churchill and his family Photo credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Churchill who has kept the face of his son hidden finally unveiled it in a recent post on his Instagram page.

The Churchills were also featured in a magazine issue and they graced the magazine cover like royals.

Churchill captioned the post with:

"Meet my King, KING CHURCHILL OMONIYI OLADUNNI-CHURCHILL. September cover is all about the Churchills living in their own world."

See the post below:

In another post, the businessman shared a video that was recorded presumably during their photoshoot for the magazine cover.

The adorable video showed Churchill and his wife in beautiful moments as they featured their cute son.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

ucheogbodo:

"This is just Mad. Look at my baby boy."

folukedaramolasalako:

"Look at my priceless cute baby o. God bless your family."

olori_benita_osho:

"This one sweet me, I love this. May God continue to bless your Family."

nonny_boss_:

"Wowwwwww I love this. Enjoy your home Biko. All men deserve peace of mind."

ify_belovesucre:

"Wahala for brother wey no love him sister."

willy_blazee:

"Meanwhile, Someone somewhere is shouting return my Hilux, return shirt, return the air you breath return return. God shall continue to bless this beautiful family and higher higher you go."

officialugeed:

"May Peace and happiness never elude you."

Churchill and wife dedicate son in church

Churchill and his wife Rosy Meurer were congratulated after their son King went to church.

Rosy took to her social media page to share the news with her followers and friends.

In a video spotted on Rosy's page, the actress and her entrepreneur husband were spotted wearing white outfits with lovely traditional beads around their necks.

