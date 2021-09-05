Businessman Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer have many reasons to thank God over their cute family

The Nollywood actress took to her social media page to share good news about her son while thanking God for all he did

Nigerans congratulated Churchill and Rosy while others used the opportunity to mock Tonto Dikeh

Congratulations are in order for Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill and his wife actress Rosy Meurer as their son King goes to church.

Rosy recently took to her social media page to share the news with her followers and friends.

Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's son go to church. Photos: @rosymeurer

Olakunle Churchill's dedicates second son in church

In a video spotted on Rosy's page, the actress and her entrepreneur husband was spotted wearing white outfits with lovely traditional beads around their necks.

They had their backs turned to the church as they handed their son King to the priest at the altar.

The choir were heard singing at the background while other members sat on their seats with the nosemasks on.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Rosy noted that it is both a thanksgiving service and their son's dedication. She then expressed gratitude to God.

In another photo, Rosy and Olakunle struck a pose in their beautiful outfits.

Nigerians celebrate with Churchill and his wife

ceemoney247:

"Who laughs last laughs best, your one minute man is another woman's king, congrats bro."

rosemary_eze:

"Churchill nah now we know say u be u be man ... God bless ur home and Rosy."

officialsonofgrace_:

"Some people dey dedicate child while some people dey Break up this life No really balance."

gift_chi12:

"The couple r blessed."

my_psychologist_clinic:

"Another woman beast is a king in another zone. The lesson here is about suitability, our preference will never be the same. All the best to this family and I pray that ayo akari o."

de_opal_nailz:

"Moral lesson: never bring your sh*t to social media bcos those who took sides with you will still awwwwwn in your rivals comment section when the story turns around... few months ago the media dragged this couple to sh*t and now congratulations is all I see."

deremidesmond:

"Beautiful this is what I wan Dey see here."

gen_ip7:

"When your heart is pure, U win at the end, All I see here is love."

Kpokpogri hails Churchill

The politician said he dated Tonto for barely three months but the relationship was a living hell.

He added that he ignored a lot of things that happened during that time for the sake of the relationship.

Kpokpogri described the actress as the Helen of Troy. He went on to praise Tonto's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, noting that he is a man.

