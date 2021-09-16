Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives says a comment he made has been taken out of context

According to the Speaker, some sections of the media misconstrued his comments concerning agitations in the country

His special adviser on media, Lanre Lasisi has issued a rebuttal and made clarifications concerning his principal's comments

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has dismissed some media reports on which claimed that he said The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Yoruba nation agitators are the same as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila's spokesman, made the clarification in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday night, September 15.

Speaker Gbajabiamila has denied comparing IPOB and Yoruba nation agitators to Boko Haram and ISWAP. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

He stated:

“There was nowhere that the Speaker mentioned the name of any group. What was conspicuous in the Speaker’s speech was the focus of the activities of miscreants and criminals, and its effect on the country.”

The Nation newspaper had earlier quoted the Speaker as saying secession agitators are not different from Boko Haram and ISWAP members.

The report stated that Gbajabiamila described them as criminals masquerading as secession activists to unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians and engage in economic sabotage.

