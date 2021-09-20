Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa has taken to social media to announce the tragic passing of her father

The actress noted that she saw her father weeks before his death and was already preparing for his return to her house

Etinosa also praised her father for the exemplary lifestyle he led and for also putting his family first in all cases

Popular Nollywood star, Etinosa has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of her beloved father, Engineer S.O.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a blank post through which she expressed the pain and grief she is passing through.

Actress Etinosa and her dad holding her daughter Photo credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Etinosa still expressed shock over the fact that she lost her dad and disclosed that she saw him weeks before his death and had even made preparations for his return to her house.

The ideal father

The actress noted that her father was too good for this world and he lived an exemplary and impactful life.

She continued by appreciating her father for being the perfect role model who put his church and family first.

"Dear dad, Engr S.O. I know no one lives forever but I never thought I will be writing this so soon. When you left my house barely 2 weeks ago you said you will be back. Look I even made a big family diner in the garden so the next time you come we will all sit there and chill. You lived an exemplary life. Without words you impacted not just me but everyone you came across. Thank you for being my loving father, my role model, protector, provider, for impacting me with wisdom and the spirit of excellence upon and within you."

Resting in a better place

The bereaved actress, although sad, took solace in the fact that her father has gone to rest and will be forever in her heart.

"Goodbye dad. These tears I cry are just because I miss you and I selfishly want you here with me forever but to be honest, I take joy in the confidence that you are in a better place resting. Where there is no pain, no sickness, no strife, no struggle."

See the post below:

Nigerians sympathize with Etinosa

ucheogbodo:

"Take heart dear."

singhniniofficial:

"So sorry for your loss."

officialswazzi:

"Sending you love and light."

nuella_njubigbo:

"Love and light my darling, please take heart."

angelaeguavoen:

"Rest In Peace Papa. We love you."

charlesuwagbai:

"Please accept my sincere condolence. It is well."

meetjaneobi:

"Oh God so sorry dear, love and light from here."

