Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has taken to social media to lament his current predicament after posting a photo on his page

The actor had rocked a skirt in the picture and he said it made a lot of men start passing compliments on him

In a deleted comment, Edochie hilariously noted that crossdressers are making money and he intends to dump trousers

Popular actor Yul Edochie recently took to his Instagram page with a photo in which he was spotted rocking a skirt.

Yul Edochie reacts as men flood his page after rocking skirt in photo. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

However, in his caption, the Nollywood star lamented the number of men who have flooded his page with comments about how he has hot legs.

The actor quickly added that he wouldn’t show up in the same style again. He wrote:

"Who send me go wear skirt snap picture yesterday? Some men are now saying ‘see fine legs’ ‘see hot legs’, Men?Abeg I no do again. I don go my lane."

See his post below:

However, a now-deleted comment from the presidential aspirant saw him make a joke about crossdressers making money and how he may consider it.

Check out the deleted comment below:

Fans react

Edochie’s post stirred mixed reactions from his fans and supporters in the online community. Read what some of them had to say below:

georginaibeh said:

"Odogwu with the skirt."

adaezeeluke said:

"U never see anything."

gilly_ed said:

"you no one cash out again?"

theodorenubitgha said:

"Na now I know say fashion don the loose guard."

hoyeen053 said:

"Yul is a vibe Nd cruise lord…don’t come for him he is only catching cruise Nd having fun."

attih_soul said:

"Lmao!!! Yul na cruise. I like him."

godric_01 said:

"This guy is very funny and humble I like him."

