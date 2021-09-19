Actor Bolanle Ninolowo recently shared an adorable video of himself and his teenage daughter, Aliyah, having a father-child conversation

He disclosed on his Instagram page that he and his daughter didn't speak to each other for two days but they've finally settled their differences

Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their experience as they noted that the video is a good example of 21st Century parenting

Popular Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to social media to share an adorable video of himself and his teenage daughter, Aliyah, settling their differences.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the video, the actor said he and his daughter didn't speak to each other for two days but they have now made up.

Actor Bolanle Ninolowo and his daughter, Aliyah, settled their differences. Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"So we got into it and didnt speak for 2 days oo! Hmmm Maka haff now soft like bread! Now sha we have made up."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actor and his beautiful daughter could be seen walking out of a building while he held a cup of drink. The duo wore gleaming smiles as they had a father-daughter conversation.

After they finished their conversation, father and daughter hugged each other.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media loved the video and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

@gracefoundme1 said:

"Teenagers for you, my own too at times we mind our business, only when mummy can I order this and that, we thank God."

@eniitan09 commented:

"you have to soft because your kids are growing."

@ma3teesfashion wrote:

"So we all do once a while?but they know we have thier best interest at heart."

@babajidedosumu said:

"Modern day Parenting love to see it."

@anniemarjorie2 commented:

"Not talking for 2days shaaaa...me 4 days...but we too made up. Good u've made up too. Dad dota hug."

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo appreciates wife and mother

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian movie star, Bolanle Ninalowo, went on a trip down memory lane and made sure to carry his fans along.

The handsome actor shared photos of himself with his mother and his wife back from when he went for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In the first photo, the actor who looked like a younger version of himself was seen standing with his mother. He explained how she made sure to follow him to the camp and how she would have served with him if allowed.

Source: Legit Newspaper