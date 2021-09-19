It is no longer news that Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has passed on at the age of 64. Until his death, he was a social critic beloved by many Nigerians.

1. He was a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

2. He was the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 election.

3. Mailafia was born on December 24, 1956, in the Sanga local government area of Kaduna state.

4. He graduated top of his class at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1978 with a B.Sc. honours Social Sciences degree (Politics, Economics, and Sociology).

5. He also has an M.Sc. from the same institution.

6. He went to the United Kingdom as a Foreign and Commonwealth Office Scholar at Oriel College, earning a DPhil from the University of Oxford in 1995.

7. He joined partisan politics in 2018 amid the rising killings in Southern Kaduna.

8. He once alleged that a northern governor was a Boko Haram commander.

9. Following his statement on Boko Haram, he was invited by the DSS

10. He later recanted his statement.

