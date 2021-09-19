At least six terrorists, popularly referred to as bandits, have been lynched by villagers in Tangaza town of Sokoto state.

The terrorists reportedly abducted two people in the town and rejected ransom offers last week.

According to sources, the terrorists however insisted on killing the captives to retaliate the ongoing military onslaughts in their hideouts.

Angered by the killing of the two kidnapped persons, some residents of the town and members of the vigilante stormed the forests in search of the attackers.

A resident who spoke to BBC Hausa on the condition of anonymity said the vigilante members tracked six of the attackers in their hideouts, arrested them and handed them to the police.

“Thousands of residents then trooped out and insisted that the terrorists be handed over to them and kill them.

“When the vigilante members took them to police station, the people attempted to burn down the police station. The police were overwhelmed,” he said.

According to him, the mob then lynched the terrorists and burnt their bodies.

When contacted by the BBC, the spokesman for the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Sunusi Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

