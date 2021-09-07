Some bandits have lost their lives after their logistics base was bombarded by Nigeria's military air troops

The bombarded logistics facility is reportedly located at Kawara Forest in Igabi local area of Kaduna state

At least 50 dead bodies of the bandits were counted while their motorcycles and food items were destroyed

In efforts to rid Nigeria of criminals, the Nigerian Air Force has killed several armed bandits in Zamfara state in the last one week.

Specifically, the military destroyed a logistics base set up by armed criminals in Kaduna state.

PR Nigeria reports that the logistics facility gathered was been used by bandits hiding at Kawara Forest in Igabi Local area of Kaduna state.

According to the news outlet, no fewer than 50 bandits were killed by bombs shelled at the bandits’ logistics facility at the weekend. Their motorcycles and food items were destroyed at the camps during the attack.

Also, NAF, helicopter gunships were reported to have intercepted a large gathering of bandits dressed in black clothes with rustled cattle around Kawara Village in Giwa local government area.

End of the road as Nigerian troops eliminate 4 identified bandits in Kaduna forests

In another news, Kaduna state has been rid of some bandit leaders after Nigerian troops eliminated four of them during aerial bombardments in a forest.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The eliminated bandits were identified as Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo and Sulele Bala. Meanwhile, El Rufai commended the troops and personnel involved in the successful strikes, and encouraged them to sustain the tempo of operations.

Bandits kidnap Zamfara speaker's Father, stepmother, 4 others

Earlier, bandits in Zamfara dealt a heavy blow to the government on Wednesday, August 4, as they succeeded in kidnapping family members of the state Assembly's speaker, Nasiru Magarya.

The armed criminals raided Magarya's hometown in the afternoon of Wednesday and unleashed terror on residents while they were observing Muslim prayers.

The bandits kidnapped the speaker's father, stepmother, and four other persons in their evil operation.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state says most bandits are of the Fulani ethnic stock as himself, adding that they speak Fulfulde and profess the same religious beliefs with him. He said many northerners might not like his revelation but maintained that his disclosure remains the truth.

“They are the same people like me, who speak the same language like me, who profess the same religious beliefs like me."

He noted that over 100 groups are in the forest all made up of bandits, kidnappers, rapists and armed robbers.

