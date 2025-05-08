A Nigerian man who is a scholarship expert has advised people applying for a US study visa concerning social media behaviour

According to Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, who is based in Canada, the US visa officer recently included a requirement for social media accounts

He said those looking to study in the USA should watch how they behave on social media, since it can affect their visa application

A Nigerian man who lives in Canada has shared important information for those looking to get a US study visa.

His advice is coming after the US introduced a requirement for study visa applicants to include their social media handles.

He said one's digital footprint now matters in a visa application. Photo credit: X/Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi and Getty Images/belterz/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a post he shared on X, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi said there is a new requirement that study visa applicants are expected to include their social media handles so that it can be checked.

According to him, getting a scholarship in the USA no longer guarantees that one will get a visa.

He said:

"There’s been a recent increase in U.S. visa officers requiring students to include their social media handles on the DS-160 form, this section is no longer optional."

He noted that the move is likely that the new administration in the US is scrutinising the online behaviour of potential immigrants.

His words:

"This shift is likely tied to the administration’s broader scrutiny of online behaviour, including efforts to curb antisemitism and extremism."

Dr Igbalajobi therefore advised those looking to study in USA to watch how they behave on social media since it could determine weather they get visa or not.

He noted:

"If the U.S. is your study destination, tread carefully. A scholarship offer does not guarantee a visa. Your digital footprint matters."

There are media reports indicating that the Executive Order 14161, which was introduced by President Trump in January, 2025, states that applicants must disclose their social media handles as part of application requirements.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi advised would-be visa applicants to behave carefully on social media. Photo credit: X/Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi.

Source: Twitter

The Trump administration is cracking down on illegal immigrants and tightening control on who enters the US.

See his post below:

Reactions to new requirement for US study visa application

@ayokay13 said:

"I hope someone can understand this simple English."

@Jomilojju said:

"The section for social media handles was only introduced to the DS-160 form a couple of years back."

@FaotuHappy said:

"Potential candidates need to be mindful of what they post online. It’s no longer just about visa applications, many companies now require applicants to submit their social media handles as part of the hiring process."

@10pelumi said:

"Hmm ..this is deep."

@MBlacktrib3 said:

"Crucial advice."

Visa to use while travelling to USA

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republican Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).

This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US, as they stand the risk of being deported.

It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng