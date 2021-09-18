INEC is already making preparations in earnest for the next general elections in Nigeria

- The electoral commission has declared that the 2023 poll will hold on Saturday, February 18, 2023

- INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure on Wednesday, April 28, in Abuja

As politicians make preparations for the next general elections in 2023, former Ogun state governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has hinted that he will be contesting for Senate

Speculations began to swirl that OGD would be contesting for Ogun East Senatorial poll shortly after decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) back in February.

Daniel, the campaign manager for the former vice president and PDP’s presidential candidate in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar confirmed to a gathering on Friday, September 17, in Sagamu, Ogun state, Daily Trust reports.

The former governor, speaking at the event said he has been under pressure to run for “national offices in 2023.”

Though he said the occasion was not meant to react to the clamour, however, he agreed with the reasons alluded by his supporters.

Daniel said, “I have read the news and watched videos from diverse groups and individuals who have been calling on me to run for some National offices in 2023; while this is neither the time nor the occasion to react to such clamour, I agree mostly with their reasons.

“The position that only those with the required capacity should be allowed to make laws and sanction policies that affect the lives of the citizens cannot be over-emphasised not just in Ogun State but the entire country.

“The National Assembly plays a vital role in our democracy and requires the best of vibrant intellectuals our nation has to offer.”

Atiku’s campaign manager Gbenga Daniel dumps PDP for APC

Recall that the former governor of Ogun state defected from his party to the ruling APC. Daniel was the campaign manager for the former vice president and PDP’s presidential candidate in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar.

Daniel was expected to pick up the membership card of APC before the registration of new members closed on Tuesday, February 16.

A source close to Daniel said he would meet with the chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC and governor of Yobe state Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday, February 17.

Gbenga Daniel reveals why he joined APC ahead of 2023 polls

In a related developmen, Daniel revealed why he joined the ruling APC. Speaking to State House correspondents on Monday, March 22, Daniel said there are not too many options to him as a politician.

The former governor spoke to the reporters shortly after he was hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Bankole and Daniel, both from Ogun state, defected to the APC after spending time as members of the African Democratic Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party respectively.

