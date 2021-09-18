The former deputy governor of Nasarawa state, Chief Luka Barau Dameshi, has returned to his former party, APC

Dameshi resigned from the PDP after spending about seven years under the umbrella of the opposition party

The former northern ex-deputy governor defected to from the ruling party back in 2014 under the Umaru Tanko Al-Makura-led government

Chief Luka Barau Dameshi, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa, on Friday, September 17, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), having resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2014, Dameshi defected from the APC to the PDP under the then Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura-led administration (2011 to 2015).

Dameshi defected from the APC in 2014 (Photo: PressReader)

However, in a letter addressed to the chairman of the party in his electoral ward, Ningo/Boher, Akwanga local government area of the state, Dameshi disclosed his latest decision.

Leadership reports that when asked his reason for returning to his former political platform, he stated that it is a personal resolve.

