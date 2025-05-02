Newcastle star William Osula treated Alexander Isak and Joe Willock to Nigeria’s classic Oha soup and fufu at home

The Newcastle United teammates shared laughter, full bellies, and a cultural exchange off the pitch

Their bond follows Newcastle’s historic League Cup win this season, their first trophy in over 50 years

Newcastle United’s dynamic duo, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock, recently swapped their football boots for bowls as they tasted a slice of Nigerian culture.

Courtesy of their Newcastle teammate William Osula, the pair were treated to a homemade plate of Oha soup and fufu, a beloved Nigerian delicacy known for its rich flavour and hearty feel.

Newcastle United forwards Alexander Isak and William Osula before a Premier League game. Photo by Serena Taylor

Source: Getty Images

Osula, who proudly embraces his Nigerian roots, invited Isak and Willock over for a traditional meal, and the results were golden, not just the soup, but their reactions too.

The trio were all smiles as they dug in, with Isak even letting out an impressed “Wow, this slaps!” while Willock mastered the fufu hand-roll technique like a natural.

Champions deserve a Champion’s meal

After helping Newcastle end a 50-year trophy drought by beating Liverpool in the League Cup final this March, it’s fair to say the boys deserved a feast.

Isak’s goal-scoring flair and Willock’s midfield engine have been key to the Magpies' resurgence this season, and Osula decided it was time to celebrate the Nigerian way.

The Swedish forward has been a revelation this season, delivering consistent performances that have kept Newcastle in the hunt for a top-four finish.

According to Transfermarkt, Isak has racked up 26 goals and 6 assists across all competitions, proving to be a clinical finisher and a nightmare for defenders.

Whether it's quick counter-attacks or tight spaces in the box, the lanky forward has displayed intelligence, pace, and deadly precision in front of goal.

His sharp form has also taken pressure off the midfield and allowed Eddie Howe’s team to play with more freedom and attacking fluidity.

With Isak averaging a goal involvement nearly every game, he has firmly cemented his role as Newcastle’s go-to man up front, and now, apparently, their most adventurous foodie too.

Culture, camaraderie, and Fufu

The bonding moment has quickly gone viral among fans, with many Nigerians celebrating the food diplomacy.

Isak and Osula celebrate winning the League Cup trophy after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the final. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Social media was buzzing with clips of Willock struggling (at first) to scoop the fufu correctly, while Isak asked if Oha soup could be ordered back home in Sweden.

This is not the first time footballers have been introduced to Nigerian cuisine, but it may be one of the most heartwarming.

More than just a meal, the moment showed the multicultural unity and family vibe building at Newcastle, a team hungry for more than just silverware.

Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, Barcelona’s Dani Olmo, and Kelechi Iheanacho have previously been caught enjoying the Nigerian delicacy on video.

