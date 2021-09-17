Although he has not mentioned any intention of joining the 2023 presidential race, Femi Fani-Kayode by defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) might just be aiming for something really big at the corridors of power.

First, must be said that the ruling party is known to often reward those who pledge and demonstrate allegiance to its platform.

This being the case, the former aviation minister stands a chance of being rewarded with the APC's presidential ticket ahead of the next general polls or at least allowed to emerge as a running mate to whoever is eventually chosen to become a flagbearer.

President

With calls of zoning of the presidency to the south being echoed across the region and beyond, FFK could be given by the APC as a reply.

At, least, this way, the ruling party will have nothing to lose, since it would have satisfied its craving to remain at the centre while being fair to the notion of power rotation.

Vice president

If APC feels the presidency is too big a post to give the new defector, it might back him to run beside the party's chosen candidate for the office.

This seems to make a lot of sense when one considers that in recent times Fani-Kayode has been building strong ties with Governor Yayaha Bello who is eyeing President Buhari's seat.

Thus, the former minister may not find it appalling to serve his beloved country in the capacity of a vice president alongside his Kogi friend.

Fani-Kayode speaks on allegations that he joined APC for financial reasons

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode had reacted angrily to insinuations that he defected to the APC for financial reasons.

He also explained why he was not bothered about his past criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration.

Fani-Kayode officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC on Thursday, September 16, after years of criticising the party.

Speaking with journalists shortly after his visit to the Villa, Fani-Kayode said he was proud of his decision to dump the PDP for the APC.

