Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes his former side will be content with a draw against Liverpool at Anfield

The Reds are desperate to avoid a fourth straight defeat after a rough spell across all competitions

The clash against Liverpool will measure how far Manchester United have come under their new manager Ruben Amorim

Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has given his verdict ahead of the highly anticipated Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.

The ex-England striker admitted that Manchester United fans would be satisfied with a point, given the form and momentum of both teams heading into the clash.

Rooney suggested that the pressure lies more on Liverpool, who are desperate to put an end to a worrying run of defeats before the international break.

“I think the pressure for this game is on Liverpool. United fans won’t be expecting three points in this one. If we can get a draw, I think everyone will be happy with that. But for Liverpool, losing four in a row, especially at Anfield, would bring massive pressure.”

Rooney’s comment reflects Manchester United’s cautious optimism as the Red Devils look to maintain steady progress under new manager Ruben Amorim, while also acknowledging Liverpool’s desperate need to return to winning ways.

Liverpool under pressure to bounce back

Liverpool have endured a nightmare stretch of form, suffering three consecutive losses to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, and Chelsea, a run that has seen them slip from the top of the Premier League standings, Sports Illustrated reports.

Each defeat has come frustratingly, with late goals and defensive lapses costing the Reds valuable points.

The international break provided a much-needed pause, but it also magnified the tension around Anfield.

Sunday’s game offers the Reds both a chance at redemption and a test of character for Arne Slot’s men.

With the home crowd behind them, Liverpool are expected to come out swinging, knowing another loss would deepen the crisis and intensify the scrutiny on their manager.

Slot will rely heavily on his attacking trio and midfield creativity to break through a resurgent United side eager to frustrate them.

Manchester United seek back-to-back victories

While Liverpool’s problems have dominated the headlines, Manchester United are quietly trying to build consistency under Amorim.

The Red Devils’ 2-0 victory over Sunderland before the international break was one of their most convincing performances in recent weeks. However, their inability to string consecutive league wins remains a concern, per GOAL.

Amorim’s tactical discipline has brought a sense of structure to Manchester United’s play, but questions remain over their attacking sharpness against top sides.

A trip to Anfield presents a stern test, especially considering their recent struggles in this fixture, including heavy defeats in the last few years.

