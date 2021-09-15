President Buhari has sworn in three new commissioners into the INEC, weeks after their confirmation by the Senate

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 15, swore three new national commissioners into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Nation reports that the ceremony was performed briefly before the commencement of the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that those sworn-in include Dr Baba Bila representing the northeast zone, Prof. Sani Adam, northcentral, and Prof. Abdullahi Abdu, representing northwest.

The report said that the president is currently presiding over the week’s virtual FEC meeting in the conference room of the First Lady’s office at the Presidential Villa.

Channels TV also reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, are among those physically attending the meeting.

Also present are the ministers of information and culture, Lai Mohammed; attorney-general and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami; and water resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others include ministers of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed; works and housing, Babtunde Fashola (SAN); and interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbeshola.

The president also presided over the FEC meeting which had in attendance, Osinbajo, AGF Malami, Lai Mohammed, SGF Mustapha amongst others.

Senate confirms 5 INEC commissioners nominated by Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Senate confirmed the appointment of five national commissioners for the nation’s electoral umpire, the INEC.

It was reported that the red chamber confirmed the commissioners after considering the report of its committee on INEC on Tuesday, July 13.

The Senate, however, stepped down the confirmation of Professor Sani Adam from the north-central because of the petitions against him.

Senate rejects Buhari's aide Onochie as INEC commissioner

It also rejected Lauretta Onochie's nomination as an INEC national commissioner.

Onochie was rejected following the consideration of the report of the committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

The panel recommended Onochie’s disqualification as INEC national commissioner because her nomination is allegedly in violation of the 1999 Constitution on the Principle of Federal Character.

The committee explained that there is currently a serving commissioner from Delta state, where Onochie hails from.

Contrary to the reason given by the lawmakers, many Nigerians and the opposition parties had rejected Onochie's nomination based on the ground that she is involved in partisan politics.

