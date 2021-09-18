Abdulrasheed Bawa of the EFCC has been assured of the presidency's prayers and unwavering support

The message of encouragement was sent on Thursday, September 16, by Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide

Onochie described Bawa as a fearless and an illustrious son of Nigeria as well as the African continent

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been described as a fearless son of not only Nigeria but also of Africa.

The description was given by Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, through her Facebook page on Thursday, September 16.

Onochie said the presidency is solidly behind the EFCC boss (Photo: Lauretta Onochie)

Onochie assured the EFCC boss that she and her colleague who work with the presidency are praying for him.

President Buhari's aide also pledged support for Bawa who slumped during a grand event at Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Bawa breaks silence, reveals what happened after he was rushed out of Aso Rock

Meanwhile, Bawa had revealed why slumped on Thursday, September 16, while making a speech at Presidential Villa, adding that he was ‘hale and hearty.'

Bawa was speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of the National Identity Day when the incident occurred.

Speaking during an interview on the night of Thursday, September 16, said he received medical attention at the hospital.

He further explained that the doctor said he was a ‘bit dehydrated’ when the incident occurred.

Bawa said:

“Well of course I’m okay, as you can see I’m very much okay… What happened today (Thursday), you’re aware today is the 16th of September, and it is the National Identity Day celebration. I was invited by the NIMC, specifically the ministry of communications and digital economy and while giving my goodwill message, I had to excuse myself because there was a bit of dizziness on me.

“Then of course I went straight to the hospital, where the doctors confirmed that everything about me is okay but for the fact that I was a bit dehydrated and I need to take a lot of water. So straight away from the hospital, I went to the office tidied up one or two things; I’m now back at home.”

