Deji Adeyanju has confirmed that Femi Falana SAN made multiple calls to the EFCC, challenging VeryDarkMan's arrest and detention

This update from Adeyanju reinforces Falana’s unwavering stance on legal rights and due process

As legal efforts continue, the spotlight remains on ensuring fairness and transparency in VeryDarkMan’s case

In a significant development, Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing social commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM), confirmed that human rights activist and senior advocate, Femi Falana SAN, had actively intervened in the case.

Adeyanju disclosed that Falana had made multiple calls to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to challenge the legality of VDM’s arrest and detention.

Lawyer Confirms Femi Falana’s Calls to EFCC Over VeryDarkMan’s Detention. Photo credit: DejiAdeyanju/X

Source: Twitter

In his words:

“I have now confirmed contrary to my previous post the other day that our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN has made several calls to EFCC challenging VDM’s unlawful arrest and detention.”

Legal action and advocacy for VeryDarkMan’s release

The lawyer’s update underscored the ongoing legal efforts to secure VDM’s freedom.

Adeyanju’s clarification put to rest any doubts regarding Falana’s involvement, highlighting the senior advocate’s commitment to ensuring fairness and justice.

As discussions surrounding VDM’s detention continue, legal experts and rights activists remain vigilant, advocating for transparency in law enforcement procedures.

About Femi Falana

Femi Falana SAN is a renowned Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist. Born on 20 May 1958 in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State, he obtained his law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1982.

Throughout his career, Falana has been a vocal advocate for justice, challenging government overreach and defending marginalized groups.

He is the Principal Partner at Falana & Falana Chambers and has represented clients in both Nigerian and international courts. His dedication to human rights has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Lawyer Confirms Femi Falana’s Calls to EFCC Over VeryDarkMan’s Detention. Photo credit: VeryDarkMan/X

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan’s arrest

VeryDarkMan, a social media activist and commentator, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following multiple petitions filed against him.

The EFCC confirmed that he was taken into custody over serious allegations, though specific details remain undisclosed.

His detention has sparked widespread public outcry, with supporters demanding transparency and due process.

The controversy intensified as reports emerged that he had been held without formal charges for several days.

Legal experts and human rights activists continue to monitor the situation, calling for fairness in the handling of his case.

Lawyer of VeryDarkMan shares what he observed about Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing online personality VeryDarkMan has voiced concerns regarding the trajectory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the wake of his client’s recent arrest.

Speaking on the matter, the lawyer highlighted what he perceived as a growing pattern of actions against activists, artists, and celebrities, raising concerns about restrictions on freedom of expression and dissent.

According to his statement, he suggested that such actions might discourage individuals from challenging government policies in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng