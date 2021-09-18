Daredevil gunmen in Delta launched an attack on the convoy of Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, on Friday, September 17

Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II is one of the brothers of WTO's director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Reacting to the development, the palace, through its spokesman, Greg Okwumbu, said the perpetrators are known and will be dealt with in no time

A gang of thugs on Friday, September 17, attacked the convoy of Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku who happens to be the brother of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The spokesman of Greg Okwumbu, reacting to the incident, disclosed that the attack was carried out when the monarch was on a return journey with a convoy after a crucial meeting, The Cable reports.

The palace said it is aware of those behind the attack (Photo: Nigerian Tribune)

In a report by Nigerian Tribune, Okwumbu claimed that the thugs succeeded in seized a gun belonging to one of the law enforcement agents who escorted the Obi.

The spokesman who said that the traditional ruler was accompanied by pressmen and security officers in the visit, claimed that the palace knows those who sponsored the thugs, adding that very soon they will face justice.

He disclosed:

“At the end of the visit and when the Obi was departing, cultists and thugs imported into Otulu, who were aware of the visit attacked members of the entourage who were at the rear of the convoy.

“The thugs also attempted to forcefully seize a gun belonging to a law enforcement member who escorted the Obi on the visit.

“It is important to note that members of the press accompanied the Obi on the visit. Also, law enforcement agents from the office of the area commander and the brigade command in Asaba were also there at the visit and witnessed everything that happened."

