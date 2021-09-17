2baba’s wife, Annie, has shared an adorable mashup video on her Instagram page showing her daughter and mother having a good time during a car trip

Annie accompanied the video with a lengthy caption in which she heaped words of endearment on her mother for being a good grandmother to her kids

The post stirred reactions from Annie’s followers with many people joining also joining her to celebrate her mother

2baba’s wife, Annie, continues to live her best life amid her ongoing marital crisis with the music superstar.

Annie recently dedicated a special post to her mother on Instagram and she had a lot of endearing words for her.

Annie Idibia's appreciates mum in IG post. Photo: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The post came along with a mashup video in which Annie’s mum and her children were seen having a fun time during a trip.

In the caption, she extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to her mum for being a good grandmother.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She wrote:

"Best GRANDMA Ever To my Kidz...So Selfless with the kids ...oh... mom for all that you do for us , your reward is in heaven ❤️The Reason I Still Have A career...Takes Care Of Everyone...I Will Spoil so silly ...I will take you around the world (grace) I will make SURE you tick all your bucket list before you go."

In a different portion of her post, Annie prayed for dear mother. See post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The post got fans and colleagues reacting in the comment section as many joined Annie in celebrating her mother.

Read comments below:

tiannahsplacempire said:

"May God bless all our moms , for all they took for us and all we are taking for our kids."

lindaosifo said:

"God bless you always mommy."

oge.omudiva said:

"Awwwwww nothing ever like a mothers love and no matter what never speak ill of someone's mother."

elvinekelah said:

"The best time one can celebrate and appreciate their mother is when they are still breathing, celebrate your mama the best way you can now dearie , some of us never had this opportunity."

duchessmartha said:

"God bless you mum. The Lord bless her. Annie, do not worry, Truth is Truth no matter how they paint it. God will surprise you."

Annie Idibia speaks amid relationship drama

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia in the light of the ongoing drama between her and 2baba said that her mistake will turn into grace.

The woman hoped that her prayer for so will become a reality soon as she posted about it on her Instagram page.

Annie's post got people talking as many urged her to stay strong.

Source: Legit.ng