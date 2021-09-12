Annie Idibia in the light of the ongoing drama between her and 2baba has said that her mistake will turn into grace

Amid the drama between 2baba and Annie Idibia, the woman has gone on her Instagram page to speak once more.

Recall that Annie was in tears as she was heard shouting that she would scatter and ruin everything.

The woman prays concerning her mistakes. Photo source: @annieidibia1

She was in tears

The mother of two, who was obviously in pain, was heard saying that her husband planned with his manager and fled to the US to see his baby mama Pero.

She said:

"I'm going to scatter everything. I'll ruin everything. Nobody knows the wrath of an angry woman. My husband told me he had a shoot today and packed his things and his cousin helped him plan it...."

I see a certain life

In her new Instagram post, the lady stated that even her mistakes will make speak grace for her. She added:

"I see a certain life for myself and I won't stop until I get it."

See the post below:

2baba's daughter's praised her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia's second daughter, Olivia, commented on his 2baba's looks.

In a video posted on Instagram by Linda Ikeji, she said her daddy looks so fresh. She said this while watching one of her dad's videos on TV. Olivia then asked if her daddy is a vampire, saying that he is going to remain young forever.

The seven-year-old girl stated that her dad really looks 19. The daughter said:

"Daddy, you look so fresh, you look you've never grown up before. Are you a vampire? Only vampires look like this."

She funnily went ahead to say that if her dad removes his beards, he may look 20 plus. Many Nigerians who commented on the video said her show of love to her father is so cute.

