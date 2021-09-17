Viral photos of a photoshoot in which a father rocked ballet skirt with his little daughter has sparked debate on social media

It is said that the man wanted to be in sync with his little daughter for the photo session and decided to make it ballet-themed

Reacting to the photoshoot, the mother of the girl appreciated her husband for being an amazing dad to the baby called Luna

A ballet-themed photoshoot involving a father and his daughter has gone viral on social media.

GoodNews Movement reports that the father resorted to father resorted to the ballet-themed wear in order to match what his kid wore for the photoshoot.

The man thought it wise to be in sync with the daughter for the photoshoot Photo Credit: @goodnews_movement

In the photos, the man and his daughter wore matching ballet skirts and hair adornment as they struck different poses.

In her own words, the wife of the man hailed her hubby for being an amazing husband.

She went on to shower encomiums on him for being a big dad to the little girl.

She said:

"It's not just for this one day that I admire you, but for all the amazing weeks, months and years. My gratitude for you being that big daddy to Luna."

The photos sparked debate on social media

@dane.shields wrote:

"Your daughter needs you to be a strong example of a man in her life. Not “oh look boys can wear dresses too”. Trust me, she’ll get enough of that from school and. And media propaganda. Just like this is doing right now."

@zealjiujitsu said:

"I love that he gives zero sh*its on what anyone else will think about this. This does not make him any less of a man. True confidence, love, and masculinity."

@willemijnbolks wrote:

"People finding this weird: if a piece of clothing can already threaten your masculinity then how strong is your masculinity lol."

@onehundredpunks commented:

"I don't know if it's this way with boys, but as a dad of a girl, I pretty much just do whatever makes her happy. I feel this guy. Way to go, dude!"

@ajthebeefcake remarked

"So cute ! I can image her teen years going “oh my god don’t show these to anyone” and the dad blasting them everywhere!"

