Abdulrasheed Bawa's gait to the podium at the National Identity Day celebration was one of gallantry and confidence; little did the vibrant EFCC boss know that halfway through the message he will experience what some have termed his first public embarrassment.

First, it was sluggishness in speech, then dizziness followed by silence as the young head of Nigeria's topmost antigraft agency battled with a life-threatening discomfort in front of an audience beaming with dignitaries at Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 16.

He managed to get to his seat, and suddenly, light out! Before the occasion, Bawa probably never thought he will end up in a hospital.

The EFCC boss was later led out of the hall to the hospital (Photo: The Cable)

This incident is not strange to health experts one of who granted a short interview with Legit.ng on Thursday on the possible causes of slumps.

Asked what could trigger a slump, Obi C. Esther, a health practitioner who works with Alimosho General Hospital in Lagos, listed a number of factors that could cause such sudden attacks.

Causes

Esther explained that recently many Nigerians go through hard times making them unable to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

She noted that due to stress, people no longer pay attention to their health, leading to many unexpected deaths.

Her words:

"In recent times lots of Nigerians are experiencing a hard time which has deprived a good number of quality living or a decent lifestyle.

"People no longer pay attention to their health leading to unexplained death amongst the masses. You could hear of a person thought to be healthy and suddenly slumps and die.

The question arises....what could be the cause of such deaths. Recent studies showed that most of these deaths were related to sudden cardiac arrest which is associated with high blood pressure not properly managed, hyperglycemia/hypoglycemia, exhaustion from the tiring situations most of the citizenry have found themselves."

Other common factors include fatigue, poor ventilation, illness, dehydration, hunger, and physical discomfort.

Remedies

Esther suggested that one sure way to prevent similar occurrences is quick attention to warning signals like constant headaches, sudden sharp pain in the chest, occasional dizziness or lightheadedness, or fainting attacks.

She warned:

The masses should make it a point of call to always seek medical attention from the right source when faced with any of these challenges rather than go to quacks. Health is wealth."

Bawa slumps while Speaking about arrested suspect

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bawa slumped during a programme at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The EFCC boss was giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking.

He was speaking about a man the commission arrested in Ibadan, Oyo state, with 116 SIM cards when the incident happened.

