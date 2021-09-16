An explanation has been given by the EFCC about what caused Abdulrasheed Bawa to slump during an Abuja event

The commission in a Facebook page said its chairman was not feeling well when he lost balance after his speech

But the agency assured Nigerians that Bawa is not medically fit and is expected back in his office soon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given an update on the health condition of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who slumped at Aso Rock Villa on Thursday, September 16.

Via its Facebook page on Thursday, the antigraft agency announced that Bawa is now hail and heart.

The agency said Bawa is strong enough to return to his office (Photo: EFCC)

The commission explained that the chairman slumped while giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration at the Villa because he felt unwell.

It said:

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

"This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell, and had to return to his seat.

"He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk."

EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa slumps while speaking About arrested suspect

Earlier, it was gathered that Bawa slumped during a programme at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The EFCC boss was giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking.

He was speaking about a man the commission arrested in Ibadan, Oyo state, with 116 SIM cards when the incident happened.

Bawa was later assisted to his seat by the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, and other senior officials at the event.

Minister says EFCC ex-chairman Magu still on FG payroll, reveals why

In another report, the minister of police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said that the former acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was still on the Federal Government’s payroll.

Dingyadi stated that Magu still earned salary as a police officer despite his suspension by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

