Popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji has taken to social media to celebrate her special son, Jayce on his third birthday

The ecstatic mum of one shared photos of the little boy dressed in Versace and sporting a cute smile on his face

Fans and friends of Linda have flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers for her little boy

The celebrity blogger also tagged her son to the post and it could be seen that she has given him her surname

Linda Ikeji is one proud and excited mama as her son, Jayce clocks three today, September 17, 2021.

The blogger took to her Instagram page to announce to the world and also shared adorable photos of the birthday boy.

Linda Ikeji and her adorable son Photo credit: @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

The little boy was all smiles in all the photos his mum shared as he rocked designer brand, Versace, from head to toe.

Linda in her caption revealed that her boy is her greatest source of joy and she feels blessed and fulfilled to have him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"And just like that, my greatest source of joy is 3! I'm so full and feel truly blessed! Happy birthday my loving, kind and happy baby @officialjayceikeji. It's the last photo for me."

See the post below:

It is also worthy of note that Linda has given her son the Ikeji surname, when she had him in 2018, he was Jayce Jeremi, after his alleged father.

Jeremi has been rumoured to ‘not want’ the child when Linda got pregnant and has also not been in the boy’s life.

Reactions

toyin_abraham:

"Happy birthday darling jayce."

therealsteve83:

"You can't lay claims to a child you didn't marry his mother... That is the tradition."

allimerry:

"Happy birthday handsome boy."

thekatebinum:

"It's normal Igbo Culture, as long as baby daddy did not pay dowry, the child will not bear his name."

naya____02:

"See how she kept it classy and not dragging the baby daddy instead she's just loving and caring for her child."

Linda Ikeji splashes over N24m on 3 Hermes bags

The media mogul has never been one to hold back when it comes to splashing millions of naira on oneself.

In one of her Instagram posts, the media girl shared photos of herself posing with three new Hermès bags, in what appears to be her closet.

A brief search on the internet shows that the red pre-owned Hermès bag costs $19,709 which is about N8.1 million. The white costs $15,772 (N6.4 million) and the blue, $21,055 (N8.6 million).

Source: Legit