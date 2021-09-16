The presidency has reacted to a reported alliance between agitators of Yoruba Nation and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu warned that the proscribed southeast group is a designated terrorist organization

Shehu on Wednesday, September 15, advised the Yoruba Nation agitators to be mindful of their relationship with the outlawed group

The Nigerian presidency said the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a designated terrorist organization that has announced a 50,000 strong paramilitary organization.

Garba Shehu, the special assistant to the president made the statement in reaction to the protest IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators staged at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Tuesday, September 14, Daily Trust reports.

Garba Shehu has advised Yoruba nation secessionist to be mindful of their relationship with IPOB. Photo credit: Garba Shehu

The presidential spokesman who decried the recent “alliance” between the groups, warned that such a treaty cannot be taken seriously because of IPOB's violent antecedents.

Channels also confirming the development reported that Shehu in a signed statement urged the Yoruba secessionist group to quit its relationship with IPOB.

According to him, Nigerians and the entire world will judge the Yoruba Nation by the company it keeps, adding that IPOB regularly murders security agents and innocent civilians.

He expressed shock to see Yoruba Nation” advocates throw their lot in with IPOB during the protest at the UN.

While describing the cooperation as a worrying development, Shehu said no one can take the Yoruba Nation seriously if it continues its IPOB association.

He said:

“Actions and associations speak louder than words. Yoruba Nation’s talk of human rights promotion must therefore be ignored.”

IPOB has huge stockpile of bombs, other weapons across Nigeria, Presidency says

Recall that the presidency said IPOB had amassed a substantial stockpile of weapons and bombs across Nigeria.

Shehu made the disclosure in a statement released on Wednesday, September 1, titled ‘Why Amnesty’s Entreaties Should Be Ignored, By Presidency’.

Shehu's statement was in reaction to a report of Amnesty International which bordered on the way security agencies had allegedly been handling the IPOB debacle in the southeast.

Nnamdi Kanu: Court document finally reveals African nation that extradited IPOB leader

In a related development, a lawsuit on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu, filed by his lawyer Kingsley Kanunta has shown that the leader of IPOB was extradited from Kenya.

The suit was filed against the Kenyan government for what the embattled secessionist described as unconstitutional extradition.

According to the petition, Kanu was in the African nation to seek medical attention for a heart challenge and for “Indigenous People of Biafra-related work”.

