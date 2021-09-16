Senators of southeastern extraction on Wednesday, September 15, took the initiative to set up a panel that will look into the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The plan, according to The Sun, is to negotiate with relevant federal government agencies on the continuous detention of Kanu.

Those who are behind the move met at the Abuja residence of a former Senate deputy president, Ike Ekweremadu.

The senators talked about meeting government agencies on Kanu's behalf (Photo: Ohanaeze Ndigbo)

Source: Facebook

The Igbo federal lawmakers said the aim of interfacing with the agencies is to find a political solution to the issue, Premium Times added.

A part of the communique on the issue read:

“We elaborately discussed the issue of Mazi Nnamdi and resolved to intervene. To this end, we resolved to set up a committee to constructively interface with relevant stakeholders, the federal government, and its relevant agencies towards finding a political solution. We will keep Ndigbo abreast of developments in regard."

A comprehensive list of senators who made this agreement is given below:

1. Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe

2. Senators Uche Ekwenife,

3. Ifeanyi Ubah

4. Chukwuka Utazi

5. Theodore Orji, deputy minority leader

6. Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Tobi Okechukwu

7. House of Representatives spokesman, Benjamin Kalu

8. Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

9. Obinna Chidioka

10. Chinedu Ogar

11. Igariwe Iduma

Nnamdi Kanu: Aides of IPOB leader battle for control of proscribed group

Meanwhile, there was apprehension within the ranks of IPOB following the leadership vacuum created by the absence of its leader, Kanu.

Kanu’s continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS), has caused a seeming leadership crisis in the organization.

Kanu was said to be fully in control and members, deputies and assistants took orders directly from him or his broadcasts on Radio Biafra. The direct-order link is said to be totally missing and members are now said to rely solely on messages passed through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Reacting to the issue, Ejiofor alleged that the confusion among some IPOB members was caused by the presence of some “infiltrators” in IPOB, who are not loyalists of Kanu.

Source: Legit.ng