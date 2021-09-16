Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state says he has no apologies for describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a man with a good heart and father to him.

Umahi said this on Wednesday while receiving the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, at the Government House, Abakiliki.

Shariff was in the state to consult with the governor over his ambition to run for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress.

He said he had no regret for his comment, notwithstanding the backlash from the public.

“When one person has a good heart and the rest of us do not and are not patriotic, no development can take place.

“You can see that my executive council members melted their hearts into mine, which made us have good hearts and achieve a lot,” the governor said.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support Buhari, saying that he is conscious of his integrity, which stands him out.

Source: Legit.ng