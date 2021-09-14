A prominent northern Emir from Zamfara state has been kidnapped by armed bandits in Kaduna state

The monarch's convoy was attacked by the terrorists close to the Kaduna end of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway

More details of the incident will be released by security operatives as soon as they get more details

Kaduna - Daily Nigerian newspaper is reporting that armed bandits have attacked the convoy of the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

According to the report, the attackers opened fire on the convoy of the Zamfara monarch and successfully demobilized some of the vehicles.

No official comment yet by the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle. Photo credit: Zamfara state government

Source: Facebook

A source quoted in the report stated that the incident happened near Olam Factory, few kilometers to the city of Kaduna.

Zamfara remains epicentre of banditry

The incident occurred a day after bandits in Zamfara carried out a daring attack in Zurmi local government area of the state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

During the attack, the bandits set the home of the speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, and other residents ablaze.

Zamfara state committee chairman on security and prosecution of bandits, Abdullahi Shinkafi, on Monday, September 13, confirmed bandits invaded the community and set ablaze some houses.

Shinkafi who visited the affected community to assess the security situation explained that the incident was coming as a result of the ongoing onslaught by the military in Zurmi local government area of the state.

Many killed as fleeing bandits run into Military camp in Niger

Legit.ng had earlier reported that it was the end of the road for scores of armed bandits fleeing the ongoing military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states as they were neutralised by soldiers at Maganda village near Allawa in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The bandits were allegedly trying to escape through the notorious Alawa thick forest on Friday, September 10, when they ran into the military camp stationed at Alawa.

A gun battle ensued and after several hours, the security operatives came out victorious. Scores of the armed criminals did not live to tell the story while others managed to escape into the forest with bullets wounds.

Source: Legit.ng