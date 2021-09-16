Actress Funke Akindele has been impressed by an ‘oyinbo’ fan who recreated an interesting scene from her Omo Ghetto movie

The lady who is a TikTok creator acted out a scene between Salewa; played by Funke, and her twin sister

The Nollywood star shared the video on her Instagram page and got her fans, colleagues talking in the comment section

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has commended an ‘oyinbo’ fan who did an amazing job with recreating a scene from her Omo Ghetto: The Saga movie.

The TikTok content creator identified as @Szabina rocked a colourful wig just like Funke’s character in the film.

Funke Akindele reacts as Omo Ghetto, speaks Yoruba, wows many with her skill. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She went on to reenact a scene in which Funke’s character had an exchange with her twin sister over the actions of their mum.

Well, @szabina did an interesting job with her reenactment which made Funke repost the video on her page.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the funny clip, the actress wrote:

“She nailed it!!! I love it.”

Watch the video below:

Fans, colleagues react

Just like Funke who enjoyed the clip, some of her fans and colleagues who also found it funny were spotted reacting in the comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

realwarripikin said:

"Over nail am oooooo."

abikeshugaa said:

"It’s the attitude for me."

nikkilaoye said:

"Sho fe bo hoho ni that part got me. She's really good."

official_yuzkhalipha said:

"It's even d wig for meeeee she understood d memo."

beautiful_n_affordable said:

"She's just too good."

Also thanking the actress for reposting the video, @Szabina wrote:

"Omgthank you ❤️❤️❤️I appreciate it."

Funke Akindele screams as one of her sons attempts viral crate challenge

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele couldn’t help but caution one of her twin boys who attempted to participate in the viral crate challenge.

The doting mum walked into the kitchen to her son who was already stacking packs of bottled water to aid his mission.

However, Funke and her hubby, JJC, were quick to stop the young man and have him return the packs of bottled water.

Source: Legit.ng