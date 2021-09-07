Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello took to her social media to show her fans the fun side of her colleague Eniola Badmus

The mother of two shared various clips showing the beauty of their friendship as they vacationed in Dubai

The two women were full of laughter as they banter with each other in the funny video, making their fans laugh

Actress Funke Akindele had beautiful things to say about her friend and colleague Eniola Badmus as she clocked a year older on Tuesday, September 7.

In the mood of celebrating her friend, the Omo Ghetto star shared throwback videos showing some of their moments together in Dubai.

Funke Akindelecelebrates Eniola Badmus on her birthday. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele shares a funny video of Eniola Badmus

In the video, Eniola was spotted in a polka dot bubu gown. The bold and beautiful actress was in Funke's room as her voice was heard in the background.

Funke was later heard singing in Yoruba as she asked what Eniola was wearing. Eniola responded by dancing and later twerked for her friend.

The mother of two couldn't hold her laughter as she jokingly called Eniola names.

Check out the video below. Swipe left to see more:

Fans make beautiful comments

A number of Funke's fans couldn't stop gushing at the beautiful friendship of both women.

Tope Alabi celebrates Funke Akindele

In a video shared online by the actress, the gospel singer, and some of her band members including her husband were spotted. Tope's husband was on the piano as the singer serenaded Funke.

At some point, Tope got Funke emotional as she sang some songs that made the actress reminisce on her humble beginnings.

The singer also reminded Funke of when she looked slim and struggling to make headway in her career. Tope then showered prayers on the actress, adding that God would continue to increase all that belonged to her.

