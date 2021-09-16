The national leadership of APC has called on its aggrieved members and directed that they should withdraw their cases against the party in courts else they would be dealt with

But the members of the party, who filed court cases against the party, have vowed to continue with the suits despite the threat to expel them

However, some bigwigs of the APC have urged the party to grant the members a fair hearing ahead of the conduct of state congresses

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked those who have pending cases against the party in courts to withdraw them or face the full wrath of the party.

Daily Trust reports that the secretary of the APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, while inaugurating the party’s local government appeal committee on Wednesday, September 15, in Abuja, said fair hearing should be the guiding principle for the committee.

According to him, it is important to state that the party shall enforce discipline and full compliance with the directives of NEC with regards to those who have taken the party to court as enshrined in Article 21D of the party’s constitution.

Recall that the governing council of APC on Tuesday, September 14, announced the composition of a nine-member of the national reconciliation committee to reconcile the aggrieved members of the party across the country, Premium Times also reported.

The national chairman of the CECPC, H.E. Governor Mai Mala Buni, recently approved the constitution of the committee headed by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

He said:

“The party is grateful for your sacrifices and wishes you journeying mercies to and from your various destinations."

The chairman of the committee and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Patrick Obahiagbon, who spoke on behalf of other members of the committee, called on aggrieved party members to withdraw their court cases and take advantage of the internal mechanism of crisis resolution.

Meanwhile, the party has released its timetable for the conduct of state congresses slated for Saturday, October 2.

