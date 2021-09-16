Uzodinma Iweala has hailed his mother Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her new recognition by an American magazine

The World Trade Organization director general was one of those listed in the magazine's 100 world most influential persons for the year 2021

An elated Uzodinma while showering encomiums on his mother joked that doubters should ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan

After breaking an African jinx by becoming the first person - and first female - from the continent to head the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named as one of the most influential persons in the world.

Ngozi made the top 100 list recently released by America-based magazine, Time Magazine.

He described her as one of the most influential persons in his life

Source: Instagram

While congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for the amazon, her son wasn't left out in the roll call as he hailed the mother.

He told doubters to ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In a lengthy congratulatory message on LinkedIn, 38-year-old Uzodinma described Ngozi as one of the most influential persons in his life.

He went on to hammer on the need for vaccination stressing that it would take leaders like his mum to vaccinate the world.

Uzodinma post read in part:

"Congratulations to my Mother! She certainly has been one of the most influential people in my life! But if you don’t believe me just ask Prince Harry and Meghan:

“What will it take to vaccinate the world? Unity, cooperation—and leaders like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala..."

Social media reacts

Dr. Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli wrote:

"Congratulations to Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She is giving Nigeria a must needed white-wash or face lift. Many more successful years ahead. Good luck and most of all God’s continued blessings. Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli."

Adetunji Iromini said:

"Congratulations to a potential Presidential candidate for Nigeria. I can't wait to have beautiful minds full of substance reign in on this nation again.

"Congratulations ma Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

"Would you approve if I request to adopt Okonjo-Iweala as my middle name? Uzodinma Iweala."

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh remarked:

"Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala When I grow up I want to be just like YOU. You make me proud to be an African Woman. We salute you for giving us Hope. Thank you ma'am."

