No country arguably shows intercontinental and intercultural marriages like Nigerians. In recent times, Nigerians have taken to social media to show off their spouses.

Some of these photos also have the kids they have had in the marriage with the beautiful women they met in their foreign places of residence.

Their weddings got wide media attention. Photo source: Harmony Billy, Suleiman Isah, Dtwins Agu Otu Ukwu, Bella Naija

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five of these interracial marriages.

1. Suleiman Isah

Ever heard of the saying that age is just a number? Twenty-three-old Sulieman demonstrated that as he got married to a 46-year-old American woman.

They both flew down to Nigeria to perform the marriage rites in Kano amid different reactions about their age difference from Nigerians. They also got wedded in court.

2. Harmony Billy

A Nigerian man with the Facebook name Harmony stirred massive reactions on social media when he posted photos of his white wife and their kid.

Many Nigerians said they find his family very motivating as they wished him all the best in his marriage.

3. Dtwins Agu Otu Ukwu

Agu went on Facebook on Tuesday, April 20, to appreciate God for the success of his marriage to his heartthrob.

Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony on the platform, he prayed that all his well-wishers will also have something to be happy about.

4. A Nigerian man and his Korean wife

The photo of a Nigerian man with the Instagram handle @mrfjpaul got thousands of comments when they surfaced online.

Paul revealed that since he married in 2014, his biracial family has really grown as they now have three kids.

5. Tare Brisibe

Tare got many social media users' attention when he posted photos of his wedding to a Romanian bride online.

The woman had a face mask on to show that the wedding happened at a time the world was struggling to beat the pandemic.

