President Buhari has commiserated with the family of Senator Bala Na'Allah over the death of his son, Abdulkareem

Buhari's condolence message was contained in a message issued on the evening of Monday, August 30, in Abuja

The president, however, assured Nigerians that his administration would soon find a lasting solution to killings in the country

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Buhari has reacted to the killing of captain Abdulkareem, a son of Senator Bala Na'Allah, who was gruesomely murdered by suspected bandits.

Legit.ng reports that the president, in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, described the incident as a big loss to the country.

President Buhari has condemned the killing of Senator Na'Allah's son.

Source: Facebook

Buhari said his effort to protect the lives and resources of all Nigerians is still standing, adding that Abdulkareem's death is a new chapter in the security problems the country is facing.

He said:

′′The death of Abdulkareem is a new chapter in the security problems facing, but I'm proving to Nigerians that, still my effort to protect the lives and resources of all Nigerians is still standing.

"I am saddened by the loss of Abdulkareem and the rest of the violence he caused, and I am pleading Nigerians to help security agencies and private information to get rid of these terrorists in front of them It's going to eat."

"Human secret information is important in trying to achieve this wickedness; to those who work as experts and unite their cities, to destroy their towns, to seek a reward for money If he didn't move he would have lied."

The president prayed Allah to have mercy on the late Abdulkareem and give Senator Na'Allah and his family and friends the courage to bear this very painful loss.

Senator Na’Allah says his son's Murder will find solution to killings in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the bereaved Senator Bala Na’Allah expressed hope that his son's death would help in the search for a solution to violent crimes in Nigeria.

It was reported that Na’Allah in a statement on Monday, August 30, noted that the life of his son is not more precious than that of any other Nigeria, adding that God would grant the entire family the strength to bear the loss of Abdukareem.

The federal lawmaker revealed that the attackers, who were not with guns, gained access into his house through the roof and strangled him to death.

