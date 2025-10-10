The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adjusted the Customs exchange rate for cargo clearance to align with the naira’s gain

The CBN set the Customs FX rate lower following the naira’s N12 gain in the FX market in three days

The move positions importers to pitch a lower FX rate to clear cargoes at Nigeria’s seaports and airports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a new exchange rate for cargo clearance at Nigeria’s air and seaports.

The new Customs exchange rate comes as the Nigerian currency, the naira, has maintained its strong position in the foreign exchange market, gaining N12 in three days.

Importers to pay less as the CBN reduces Customs Exchange rate to clear goods

CBN reduces the Customs rate

Experts have attributed the naira’s gain to the CBN’s sweeping reforms, foreign exchange inflows, and foreign portfolio investments (FPIs), all signalling renewed confidence in the Nigerian economy.

According to data on the Nigerian trade portal, the apex bank fixed the Customs exchange rate to clear cargoes at N1,470.589 per dollar.

The move aligns with the local currency’s rebound in the exchange market.

This means that importers opening Form M, a crucial Customs document for cargo clearance, will pay less than those who opened three days prior.

The naira’s three-day gain at a glance

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), as released by the CBN, shows that the naira has gained consecutively for three days.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the naira gained N3 to close at N1,469 per dollar from N1,471, and on Thursday, October 9, 2025, it gained N5, closing at N1,464, while on Friday, October 10, 2025, it rallied, gaining N7 against the US dollar.

The CBN sets the Customs exchange rate to align with the prevailing market rate, with people saying that the financial sector regulator should fix the Customs rate monthly or quarterly to ease volatility.

Nigeria's currency, one of the most competitive

Experts rate the naira’s performance

According to Kale, Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has been liberated from years of distortions.

The country no longer sells scarce dollars at subsidised rates, freeing exporters from the burden of an overvalued currency.

This has made Nigeria’s economy more flexible and responsive to global shocks.

