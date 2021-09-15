Nigerian fast-rising female singer, Tems has released the official tracklist and artwork for her debut body of work

Tems who boasts of high profile collaborations released a 5-tracker extended playlist (EP) with only one artiste featuring on it

The songbird has gained international recognition since she burst into the limelight, and has songs with Drake and Wizkid on her impressive catalogue

Fast-rising Nigerian female musician, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, on Wednesday, September 15, released her eagerly anticipated debut body of work titled If Orange Was A Place EP.

Tems released new EP If Orange Was A Place.

Source: Instagram

Despite her giant strides in music both locally and internationally, she featured just one relatively known act, Brent Faiyaz on her debut EP.

Tems released a beautiful artwork for the EP and it has five tracks.

Some tracks off the new EP include Crazy Tings, Replay and Avoid Things. All tracks are produced by Guilty Beatz except track 3 that was produced by Jonah Christian.

The music star shared the tracklist on her verified Instagram page.

Check it out below:

Wizkid's Made in Lagos (MIL) album has Tems on its star track Essence and the song became a global hit track with incredible numbers on billboards and other ranking platforms. American superstar, Justin Bieber featured on its remix.

Similarly, Tems also featured on a song off Drake Graham's Certified Lover Boy Album.

Fans react

The announcement of her debut EP has spurred reactions from her fans on social media. Legit.ng gathered some of the comments:

xo.hadassah:

"Oh no omgggggg w/ brentttt???? shoot mee."

_kinmade_:

"Woww'."

nandimakhanya:

"So excited."

el_trevor1:

"Honey I’m with you."

Source: Legit Nigeria