James Akhigbe, the head of the legal department of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has revealed a huge amount of money was misappropriated

The leadership of the church had earlier petitioned the EFCC to investigate how the money was illegally spent after the death of T.B Joshua

The founder and General Overseer of the SCOAN, T.B Joshua, died on June 5, 2021, and was buried in the church premises

Ikotun, Lagos - Following the discovery of huge financial misappropriation at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the head of the church's legal department, James Akhigbe, has set the record straight.

Daily Trust reports that he said huge cases of financial misappropriation were discovered after the demise of the founder of SCOAN, T.B Joshua.

Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of SCOAN, T.B Joshua, has been named the leader of the church.

Legit.ng gathered that Akhigbe said that was why some disciples and workers of the church were being probed.

Akhigbe also said that the affected workers are not being victimised as being reported in the media.

He said:

“We stand in the light and we cannot compromise the ideal and legacy of our mentor and founder, late Senior Prophet TB Joshua on integrity, spiritual worship, unconditional love and humanitarianism."

Akhigbe noted that the church leadership took steps to secure certain critical assets of the church with an authorisation for a comprehensive audit of the activities of the Church since the death of its founder in the interest of the global church members and future of the church.

He added:

“This exercise involved some category of church workers including disciples and it is being carried out objectively under a regular and absolutely normal environment without any harassment whatsoever to any person or group of persons, contrary to the disingenuous narrative now being peddled by mischief makers."

