The leadership of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) has written a letter to the EFCC over alleged misappropriation of fund

Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of the church, has been named as the new leader and chairperson of the SCOAN BoT

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the agency was investigating a petition from the church

Ikotun, Lagos - The leadership crisis rocking the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Lagos state, is yet to abate as members of the church petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

PM News reports that the members alleged that a huge financial misappropriation was perpetrated after the death of its founder, TB Joshua.

Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of SCOAN, T.B Joshua, has been named the leader of the church.

Legit.ng gathered that in the petition sent by the church against some of its members, it noted that a huge financial misappropriation involving some church workers and disciples was discovered.

According to the report, the petition claimed the financial fraud was perpetrated recently, adding that afterwards, they noted that a comprehensive audit of activities in the church has taken place.

The Punch also reports that the EFCC said the agency was investigating a petition from the SCOAN against some members of the church.

The newspaper said that the church, however, debunked reports that the members were detained by the new SCOAN Board of Trustees Chairperson and leader, Evelyn Joshua.

Court approves appointment of T.B. Joshua’s wife as SCOAN trustee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos approved the appointment of Evelyn as a trustee of the SCOAN.

It was reported that Justice Tijjani Ringim gave the approval on Thursday, September 9, while ruling on a petition by some concerned members of the church, especially Kola Kareem and Moji Oguntoyinbo, who filed for themselves and on behalf of all the members of SCOAN.

The petitioners were represented in court by Emeka Ekweozor while Ossazu Owie represented first and second Respondents; and O.N Chukwu appeared for the CAC.

Pastor Adeboye sends condolence message to Evelyn

In a related report, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), condoled with the family of the late founder of SCOAN, T.B. Joshua.

Adeboye’s condolence was contained in a letter he personally signed to the wife of the late popular televangelist, Evelyn, dated Saturday, June 17.

The pastor passed away on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 57. He was on Friday, July 9, buried in the presence of family members, dignitaries and loved ones.

