Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s latest hit song, Somebody’s Son, has caught the attention of international music lovers

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of an oyinbo man perfectly speaking Yoruba while singing the song

The viral clip drew a lot of impressive reactions from Nigerians who praised the oyinbo man for his effort

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s hit track, Somebody’s Son, recently trended on TikTok after an oyinbo man made a video of himself singing it.

In a clip shared by @world_vocals on TikTok, the young man who seemed to love the song was not deterred by some of its Yoruba lyrics and sang it perfectly.

The unnamed singer perfectly belted out the lyrics as he sang the track passionately.

Oyinbo man goes viral as he sings Tiwa Savage's song, Somebody's son. Photos: @world_vocals / TikTok, @tiwasavage

The clip soon gained the attention of Nigerians after going viral and a number of them were in awe of the oyinbo man.

Taking to the comment section, many Nigerians praised the talented singer for his impressive efforts.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Sugarated_:

“Oppa with the vocals .”

Lizzylope_:

“Ahnahn no be gun jun pyo be this.”

Lorskincare:

“I don find somebody son be this ohh.”

Stunning_avenue:

“See as I de smile like Mumu .”

Avicamakeovers_:

“Just woowwwwww.”

Sassyliciously:

“Wow this guy is good .”

Fisayox.o:

“Omg This is amazing.”

Nice one.

Tiwa Savage emotional as American singer Brandy tears up after recording verse on her song

It was indeed an emotional moment between singer Tiwa Savage and her American counterpart Brandy, as the latter had tears rolling down her cheeks after recording her verse on Somebody’s Son.

Somebody’s Son is one of the songs on the tracklist of Water and Garri, Savage’s EP.

The new song highlights the romance experiences of Savage and Brandy, and it appears like they both told their individual truths, especially as it concerns their endurance in past relationships.

The video attracted reactions from Savage and Brandy's fans who thronged the comment section of the post to shower encomiums on the duo.

