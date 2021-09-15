The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami has reacted to the recent protest of the students

Prof. Lilian Salami has ordered that the school be shut down and students vacate their hostels and the university premises

Meanwhile, the students’ protested over the N20,000 fee charged by the school management as a penalty for late payment of their school fees

Benin, Edo - The harsh economic realities in the country have continued to influence the standard of living of the people in recent times especially students.

Recently, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami has announced the immediate closure of the University, following the protest that rocked the institution on Tuesday, September 14.

The Nation reports that students of the institution blocked the ever-busy Benin-Lagos Expressway and the Ekheuan Road over a N20,000 late registration fee imposed by the school authority.

The Vice Chancellor of University of Benin has ordered the immediate closure of the school after students' protest. Photo credit: University of Benin

Legit.ng gathered that the students described this decision as unpleasant particularly amidst the “unfavourable economic situation’’ in the country.

In a statement issued by the Registrar of the institution, Ademola Bobola, Salami ordered all students to vacate their hostels and the University premises, not later than noon on Wednesday, September 15.

The statement reads:

“The vice-chancellor has reviewed the agitation by a section of the students’ body on Tuesday.

“After due consultation and in the overall interest of the general students’ body, the Vice Chancellor has, on behalf of Senate, approved the closure of the University with immediate effect.

“This is based on security reports to avoid the students’ action being hijacked by hoodlums; and thereby prevent any form of breakdown of law and order within and outside the campuses of the University."

Meanwhile, the Students Union Government (SUG), President, Egwu Benjamin Lotanna, suggested that the institution management should call the students union executive council for a roundtable, adding that he believes so much in diplomacy and that the students also believe in dialogue, This Day also reported.

The university, however, resumed for 2020 to 2021 academic session on Wednesday, September 15.

