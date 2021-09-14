Nigerian students of the University of Benin have crippled academic activities on campus in protest of a decision taken by the management that didn't sit well with them

Legit.ng gathered that the peaceful protest which started as early as 7am was in reaction to the new N20k school fees extra charge introduced by the management

The students in their large numbers could be seen carrying different placards as they described the management's action as insensitive

As early as 7am today being Tuesday, September 14, students of the University of Benin took to the university main gate and occupied its immediate environs to protest a recent decision made by the university management.

Legit.ng reliably gathered that the university management introduced new N20k school fees extra charge for late payment, a move that displeased the students.

The students say the decision of the management is insensitive

Source: Original

Why the students decided to stage a protest

A 400 level student of the university who pleaded anonymity told Legit.ng that the displeased students had explored dialogue before embarking on the peaceful protest.

According to him, their dialogue with the Vice-Chancellor wasn't fruitful and was further angered by a statement allegedly credited to the University Public Relations Officer Dr Benedicta Ehanire that reads:

"Education is a privilege and not a right. If you can't pay your fees, then you are supposed to be learning trade or vocational skills."

UNIBEN do not have a SUG body at the moment

In the absence of a SUG body, the students took their destinies into their hands and staged the protest themselves.

A source confirmed to Legit.ng that the school is without a SUG body as the last one was dissolved and are preparing for a fresh SUG poll on the 16th of September.

Students at the protest ground react to the management's decision

A 200 level female student who didn't want her identity revealed likened the management's decision to that of a dictator.

She said:

"First it is unfair. All fingers are not equal. Some students pay their fees by themselves

"Some are have not even resumed because they are loose for money to pay. It's not even 10k

"20k if the student had 41k since the student would have paid

"Why acting like a dictator in her administration. We have a voice. And together we say she should reduce it or extend the deadline."

Another student at the protest ground who spoke on the matter pleaded with the management for more time as students and parents are still recovering from the harsh economic realities ushered in by COVID-19.

The 400 level female student said:

"The sudden 20k increment in fees is unjust and just doesn't make sense...Why are we being punished for our inability to pay fees? school only resumed recently and some of us haven't recovered from the cost of trying to settle down in school.

"Then suddenly hiking fees in a post COVID year when many of our parents haven't even recovered from the economic shock is simply just inhumane.

"Worse still, they are threatening that admission will be withdrawn by this Saturday... We are not saying we won't pay. We are just saying give us time and stop the unjust hike."

UNIBEN had resumed the new semester for academic activities on Monday, August 16.

