FCT, Abuja - Saliu Lukman, the director-general of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), has admitted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing some hiccups at the moment.

Lukman, in an exclusive interview with The Guardian, was reacting to the apprehension that the APC may collapse with the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that the thought that the party may collapse after 2023 is like a wish, not a fear, adding that it can only happen if party leaders sit back and stop doing what they are doing now.

He added that the party leaders are at every point in time confronting the challenges facing the APC.

Lukman said:

"As I always say, leadership is not popularity contest. It is about taking hard decisions, those hard decisions would be liked by some sections of the party and some would definitely get angry. But, at the end, the party needs those hard decisions to survive.

"Inability to take those hard decisions creates problems whereby the party will start disintegrating. At the moment, President Buhari is providing the right leadership and he is not doing it in an overbearing."

According to him, the members are having layers at the different levels, saying that the PGF is on one hand and that there are caucuses at the National Assembly discussing how to keep the party growing at every level.

He noted:

"The party must avoid the problem whereby the structures as provided by the constitution are not meeting, because the structures of the party are the negotiation platform, where everybody comes to canvass what they want and at the end of the day, decisions at that organs become the agreement.

"Comrade Adams Oshiomhole usually talks a lot about party supremacy. Party supremacy is not the pronouncement of an individual leader, but decisions taking as an organ. Once those organs are not meeting, there is no basis of supremacy or you end up in a situation where bad leaders become bullies.

"The most important thing the party can do to ensure that it is constantly renewing itself is to ensure that organs are meeting as provided in the Constitution of the party. Once that is done almost all the problems are gone."

APC chieftain urges leaders, members to face challenges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the director-general of the PGF, Lukman said the leaders of the ruling party were not in denial of challenges confronting the nation.

It was reported that Lukman said this was unlike the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where the then ruling party lived in denial and failed to acknowledge and solve the country's problems.

He said for APC to counter the negative narrative of the PDP in the public domain, its members should be able to appeal to the party’s leaders to urgently develop a strong mobilisation campaign.

