Nigerian singer Davido shared a video showing his first daughter Imade having fun as she vacations abroad

The celebrity father and daughter were spotted at a bowling centre as the six-year-old tried her hands on the game

The smart girl had a big smile on her face after she sent some of the bowling bottles rolling on the floor after her second try

There is no doubt that Davido's daughter Imade Adeleke is having a lot of fun abroad. Her celebrity dad recently shared a video showing one of the activities his baby girl engaged in to keep herself busy.

Davido and Imade go bowling abroad. Photos: @davido

Davido hails Imade during a bowling game

In the video shared by Davido, Imade was spotted with one of her dad's boys who stood behind her and guided her hands as she threw the ball on the bowling floor.

Her first try wasn't successful and she refused to give up as she tried again.

The moment the ball got to where the bottles are and fell some of them, the camera panned towards Imade who looked excited at her win. Davido's voice was also heard hailing his daughter for a job well done.

To celebrate the win, Davido then stretched his fist to Imade for a bump, but the six-year-old ignored her dad who also insisted until she obliged him.

Tiwa Savage's Jamil misses Davido's Imade

Jamil put a call through to his best friend Imade but he wasn't happy that she said she would call him back. Jamil noted that Imade had said that she would call him back about a million times, and she did not.

The six-year-old lamented about how Imade wanted him to go away despite the fact that he cares for her and misses her. He went on to say that he was using his uncle's phone for the call seeing as his besties number is not on his iPad.

According to the caption, Imade wasn't paying attention to Jamil because she was watching something and the moment she opted to call him later, Jam Jam lamented.

Source: Legit