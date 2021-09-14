Armed bandits have carried out a fresh attack in a community within Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state

The attack was confirmed by Abdullahi Shinkafi, the chairman of the Committee on Security and Prosecution of Bandits

Zamfara is one of the states most affected by banditry as hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped in the past year

Zurmi, Zamfara - Bandits in Zamfara state have carried out a daring attack in Zurmi local government area of the state.

According to Nigerian Tribune, during the attack, the bandits set the home of the speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, and other residents ablaze.

Zamfara state chairman of the committee on security and prosecution of bandits, Abdullahi Shinkafi, on Monday, September 13, confirmed bandits invaded the community and set ablaze some houses, Sahara Reporters added.

Shinkafi who visited the affected community to assess the security situation, explained that the incident was coming as a result of the ongoing onslaught by the military in Zurmi local government area of the state.

He said the government also wanted to provide support for victims and deploy more security operatives to protect the people.

However, the chairman of the committee refused to comment on if any life was lost during the invasion by the bandits.

While confirming that two suppliers to the bandits were arrested, Shinkafi said the suspects used boats to convey foodstuff and petrol suppliers from Sokoto to the bandits.

Bandits kill 51 people in fresh Zamfara attacks

Recall that about 51 people had lost their lives in the hands of suspected bandits. They were killed after bandits launched attacks on five communities in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

The communities include Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced by the attacks, with many of them, including women and children taking shelter in Dauran and Zurmi towns.

75 abducted Zamfara students regain freedom

In other news, 75 students abducted by armed bandits from Government Day Secondary School Kaya, Maradun local government area of Zamfara state have regained their freedom.

The students were kidnapped on Wednesday morning, September 1, when gunmen invaded the school and started shooting sporadically before taking the children and a teacher.

Details of how the students were released and if a ransom was paid to secure their freedom have not yet been made known.

