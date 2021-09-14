Jamaican dancehall artist, Zumjay, joined the US Army about 13 years ago and is now celebrating a milestone

The dancehall artist, born Rohan Stephens, received his promotion in the rank of Sergeant First Class/E-7

The star thanked his wife for always being patient with him and having his back through the years

Jamaican dancehall artist Zumjay, his family, friends and fans are in a celebratory mood after the former musician landed a well-deserving promotion in the US Army.

Dancehall Star Zumjay announced the achievement through social media. Photo: Zumjay.

On Saturday, September 11, while the world marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 incident, Zumjay, born Rohan Stephens received his promotion in the rank of Sergeant First Class/E-7.

Speaking during an interview with members of the press, Zumjay described the move as one of the major achievements in his life.

According to the former musician, he knew he was going places in the US Army ranking having received Private E2 (or PV2) instead of the most junior rank of Private One/E-1 (or PV1).

“This was the most important decision I made in my whole life. I had to complete a practical test that encompassed a two-mile run and routine exercises such as push-ups and sit-ups in the time of two minutes. Because I didn’t have a tertiary education then, only a high school diploma, that was the highest rank I could join as. Maybe if I had my tertiary education and degrees, I could have entered as Private First Class,” Zumjay said.

Legit.ng understands the dancehall recording artiste joined the US Army about 13 years ago.

He thanks wife

The newly-promoted musician thanked his wife for always being patient with him and having his back all through the years.

“I have to commend my wife. She is very patient; she learnt a lot of patience. I know my greatest lessons have been patience and tolerance, but it was the same for her – watching me leave for basic training in a different state then heading to another country right after and being stationed in a different state while she is in New York raising our daughter,” Zumjay added.

News of his latest promotion impressed many of his fans and fellow Jamaicans who thronged social media platforms to congratulate him.

